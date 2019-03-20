Tragic victim hailed by flute band and Larne FC from ‘highly regarded’ family

The former deputy mayor of Larne has said that a man who died due to a road accident hails from a well-known and respected family in the town.

Gregg McKeen was speaking after Ricky Swann was involved in a crash on the A8 road near Ballynure on Saturday at about 7.50am.

He struck a stationary lorry on the dual carriageway. He was reportedly in his late 20s.

The family have requested privacy, and the undertakers accordingly declined to provide details of the funeral.

It is understood the victim’s father Robert was long involved in local football and refereeing, and Alderman McKeen, a DUP councillor and three-time deputy mayor, said “the family is well-known within the local community”.

“It’s tragic circumstances, and very sad and unfortunate,” he said.

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with them at this time.

“They’d be highly-regarded and thought of. It’s very difficult and hard for them.”

On Monday night, Larne Rangers Supporters Club invited those who wished to pay their respects to leave flowers.

Prior to that, Larne Football Club had stated: “The whole town was shocked when the news broke of the death of Ricky Swann in a road traffic collision yesterday (Saturday). As a club, we offer our support and sincere sympathies to Ricky’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

Meanwhile, Constable Anderson Memorial Flute Band (named for Norman Anderson, a policeman killed by the IRA in 1961) said: “Having been raised in Boyne Square, Ricky was not just a friend of the band, but a close personal friend to a number of members and we were devastated to learn of his passing.

“We send our sincere condolences to his mother and father, Rab and Bertha, his sisters, Karen and Michelle and his partner Oonagh, our thoughts and prayers are with them and the family circle.”