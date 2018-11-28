Translink introduce an extra services

Translink has announced an extra 2,000 seats per week on trains from Portadown to Belfast as part of a range of service enhancements.

Each weekday morning, an extra train will leave Portadown at 6.20am calling at Lurgan, Moira, Lisburn and all stops to Belfast, before continuing to Carrickfergus.

In addition, the 7.20am departure from Portadown to Great Victoria Street will double in capacity, from 200 to 400 seats.

Translink’s General Manager, Rail Services, Richard Knox said: “These enhancements will lead to an extra 400 seats each weekday morning, or 2,000 per week from Portadown, with trains operating every 20 minutes between 6am and 9am to Belfast, as is the case with the evening peak.

“This timetable change, which comes into effect on Monday, December 10, sees departures from Portadown at 6am; 6.20am and 6.40am rather than 6am and 6.30am.”

Richard continued: “The following enhancements will also come into effect: Saturday morning train leaving Newry at 7.05am will collect passengers in Portadown at 7.30am, arriving in Great Victoria Street at 8.04am; Saturday night 11.35pm departure from Great Victoria Street to Portadown, with a first stop at Lisburn; and a new Sunday departure from Belfast Lanyon Place at 5.29pm, calling at all stations to Portadown.

“We continually review and adapt our services and network to ensure we continue to provide our passengers with a high quality service – and strong growth of 7.2% on the Portadown line since April shows the need for additional capacity.”

Full details on www.translink.co.uk or through the Journey Planner.