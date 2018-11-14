Translink unwraps festive travel package to support Belfast Recovery

Translink has revealed its most extensive range of discount travel tickets and special services to attract more people to shop and socialise in Belfast this festive season.

Starting from November 17, the package includes day travel across the city for just £2 (£1 child), a £5 family ticket and additional bus, coach and train services including midnight departures*.

Translink Christmas offers

Full details of the Festive Fares campaign are now available online at www.translink.co.uk/christmas/ andTranslink Group Chief Executive Chris Conway says there are services and tickets to suit a wide range of Christmas travel requirements:

“We realise the extra significance of Christmas this year for Belfast’s economy following the Bank Buildings fire and we’d like to thank the Executive Office and Department for Infrastructure for additional funding to help us launch our biggest-ever selection of discount tickets and extended services to enable more people to enjoy all the city has to offer at this busy time of year," said a Translink spokesman.

“With traders offering so much choice coupled with all the city festivities, public transport is a convenient, great value and hassle-free way of travelling into and across Belfast whether it’s for shopping or socialising.

“Some of our headline deals include £2 unlimited day travel after 9.30am across the entire Metro and Glider system including from main Park & Ride facilities at Black’s Road, Cairnshill and Dundonald until December 31. Our Family & Friends ticket also offers up to 2 adults and 4 children unlimited day travel on Glider and Metro for just £5.

“Anyone using Ulsterbus or Goldine services can enjoy day return travel for the price of a single ticket after 9.30am. And there’s a third-off NI Railways day return tickets after 9.30am on weekdays and all day at weekends until the end of December. There’s also a massive 50% off bus and rail single fares for our younger yLink card customers!

“We’re providing midnight departures on NI Railways, Metro and Goldline on Fridays and Saturdays during the festive period and main Park & Ride facilities will offer late night and Saturday services along with free parking.

“Our #Smartmovers team will be out and about across the city centre to assist customers with any travel enquiries and we’ve also arranged some in-station entertainment to add to the festive cheer! We’re now encouraging everyone to visit translink.co.uk/christmas/ to find out more and follow us on social media for all the latest travel updates.

“This is just a taste of our festive travel package as we look forward to welcoming more customers on board our services and supporting a successful Christmas for Belfast,” said Chris.

For full details on Translink’s festive fares, services and celebrations visit: www.translink.co.uk/christmas/ , call 028 90 66 66 30 and follow @Translink_NI #smartmovers.