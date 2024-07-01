Grand Central Station

Translink will be running additional bus substitution services from early July when changes to train timetables come into effect to facilitate rail infrastructure works for the new Belfast Grand Central Station, on track for operational opening this autumn.

Passengers are being encouraged to plan their trip ahead of time using information on the website www.translink.co.uk or Journey Planner and allow extra time for their journey.

Essential engineering works take place on the railway line between Belfast and Lisburn, with a line closure planned from Wednesday 3rd July until early autumn.

Train services from Lanyon Place to Lisburn stations will be affected.

These works are essential to complete the rail infrastructure works and all the safety testing, commissioning and training that must be completed to enable the opening of the world class facility.

Express bus substitutions will be in operation between Belfast and Lisburn and a shuttle service will operate between Lanyon Place and Europa Buscentre approximately every 30 minutes, serving stops adjacent to City Hospital, Queens University and Botanic.

Passengers using the Lisburn Line stations will need to use the regular scheduled Metro and Ulsterbus Lisburn Road services.

Valid rail tickets will be valid on these services. All train passengers should check their timetables before making their journeys.

The Enterprise service will operate from Portadown to Dublin, with Belfast customers transferred by bus between Belfast Lanyon Place and Newry train station.

The following Saturday Belfast/Dublin services will not operate:

09:36hrs Belfast to Dublin Connolly

12:21hrs Dublin Connolly to Belfast

The following Sunday services will not operate:

13:00hrs Dublin Connolly to Belfast

17:05hrs Belfast to Dublin Connolly

Some bus service timetable changes and bus stop relocations have also come into effect in Belfast City Centre for Ulsterbus/Goldliner and Metro. Full information is available on the Translink website: www.translink.co.uk

Translink will have additional staff on the ground on the run up to the changes to help guide passengers.

Translink’s David Curry, General Manager Bus Services, said: “Ten times larger than current facilities, Belfast Grand Central Station will be a game changer helping inspire and reimagine the city - one where more people travel on public transport, walk, wheel and cycle.

“The hub will be a major international gateway with enhanced connectivity across Northern Ireland, cross border and local airports creating a better connected, cleaner and healthier city for everyone.

“Designed to be fully inclusive and able to cater for 20 million passenger journeys a year, it will be the largest integrated transport facility on the island of Ireland bringing the opportunity to further enhance service frequency in the longer term.

“Beyond transportation, this new facility will be a new destination in the heart of the city where people meet thanks to a range of popular hospitality and retail outlets offering a unique blend of convenience and leisure.

“With reduced passenger numbers during the summer period, we have carefully planned a range of travel options to minimise the overall impact and ensure people can continue to make their journeys and access the city.

“The important message to all our passengers is to check the Journey Planner or website for timetable information before their journey. Our teams will be hosting pop-up information days at train and bus stations later this month and I encourage the public to attend to find out more about these works and their impact.

“I want to thank all our passengers and local neighbours for their support and patience as we progress these essential works.”