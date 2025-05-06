Street artist Eoin McGinn - better known as EMIC – with his mural at Belfast Royal Academy

Three once-ordinary school walls have been transformed into striking symbols of youth, creativity and community as part of Northern Ireland’s renowned Hit the North (HTN) Street Art Festival.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Through a collaboration with Translink and organised by Seedhead Arts, the initiative has turned Belfast Royal Academy (BRA), Holy Family Primary School, and Currie Primary School into dynamic showcases of public art - and the pupils themselves helped guide the creative vision.

At BRA, an evocative 7m x 14m mural now adorns a prominent gable wall at the school’s main entrance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Painted by street artist Eoin McGinn - better known as EMIC - the piece depicts a young pupil, coat and backpack on, accompanied by an owl perched on their shoulder.

In the distance, York Street Station’s silhouette roots the scene in the local urban landscape.

But this is no simple portrait.

“There’s lots of little hidden symbology within the image,” said EMIC, who also serves as the lead curator of the HTN Festival.

“It links transport and movement to being on a journey - not just through education, but through life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The owl, the path, the colours - it all represents youth, making friends and growth.”

He described the work as “dreamlike”, a reflection of those quiet moments when thoughts wander during a commute.

“I’m using blues and greens and a little bit of pink,” he added, echoing colour themes used in Translink’s York Street Underpass project last year.

“It’s that state when you’re lost in your head - a daydream state.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The BRA mural is based on a brief co-created by the school’s students and teachers and it is one of three street art projects bringing beauty and meaning to school grounds across the north of the city.

“This wasn’t just about somebody coming in to put art on your wall,” said Hilary Woods, Principal of Belfast Royal Academy.

“This was working with our pupils to see what school meant to them and what transport meant to them.”

Mrs Woods was inspired by the existing street art at York Street Station Underpass and felt compelled to involve her students in something similar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Art lifts our spirits, it improves our surroundings and it makes pupils think more,” she said.

“This mural is very visual, very prominent - but more importantly, it’s something they were part of.

“They helped devise it. They now understand how street art operates.”

The school’s third-year students first visited York Street Station before taking part in dynamic art workshops with local street artists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Through these sessions, they learned how to scale up their work, explored careers in the creative industries, and gained hands-on experience using spray paint as a powerful tool for artistic expression.

Their earlier participation in Translink’s Poetry in Motion workshops had already sparked a deeper connection to public transport as a source of creative inspiration.

That same group helped shape the mural's direction, bringing their voice into the creative process.

For Mrs Woods, the mural goes beyond aesthetics.

She said: “It’s about connection - between our school and the community, our pupils and the city, the symbolism of being on a journey. It links North Belfast, our pupils’ lives and the power of education. It gives them a sense of belonging.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Translink, a key partner in the festival’s school project, sees public art as an extension of its civic mission.

“This collaboration is deeply aligned with our ‘Better. Connected’ strategy,” said Michael Holmes York St Station Programme Manager

“We’re committed to creating inclusive, inspiring, and accessible public spaces around our transport infrastructure.

“The newly completed York Street Station is not only a gateway to the city, but a place that connects people through creativity, education and sustainable travel.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Ireland’s public transport provider Translink noted that up to 1,000 BRA pupils use York Street Station daily.

“Engaging schools like Belfast Royal Academy, Holy Family Primary and Currie Primary in this way builds a tangible connection between young people and their environment,” Michael added.

As part of the wider HTN Festival - which runs from May 2 to 4 - Translink is also delivering a Street Art Bus Tour and Workshop Programme.

The tour will guide participants through Belfast’s evolving urban art gallery, including murals along the York Street underpass and new additions on Translink property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam Turkington, the founder of Hit the North, described this year’s festival as a turning point.

“This year, we made the decision to pull away from international corporate brands and work with local suppliers - people truly invested in Belfast, like Translink” he said.

“It’s allowed us to form more meaningful partnerships and our work with Translink is a highlight.

“The school murals represent a new strand of our festival that we hope to expand in the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 2025 HTN Festival features more than 60 artists, both local and international, including names like Hera, Slim Safont, My Dog Sighs, Jack Lack, Jo Caslin, Roo and Asbestos.

But for many, it’s the school projects - deeply rooted in community and student voices - that feel most resonant.

EMIC, who has painted across the globe and just returned from a project in Hong Kong, believes public art has a unique role in Belfast’s future.

“People tell me how street art at York St Station Underpass and beyond brightens up their daily commute,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It enhances the visual landscape and creates a moment of interaction with urban space.

“That’s what we’re doing here - changing how people see their surroundings, and showing young people that they have a voice, right here on their school walls.”