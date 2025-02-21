A woman has died after a two vehicle collision on the Windyhill Road, outside Coleraine, yesterday afternoon

The female driver of the Seat died at the scene.

Police have confirmed that a woman has died following a road traffic collision on Thursday February 20

The collision, which involved a Seat Ibiza and a Toyota Hilux, occurred on the Windyhill Road, Macosquin, at around 3.10pm.

Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances of the collision, and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage which could assist with enquiries.