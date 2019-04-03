A1 road traffic collision is now cleared

A road traffic collision on the A1 has now been cleared.

The incident was in the southbound side of the dual carriageway near Carnbane Road and Harry's Road, heading towards the Hillsborough Road Roundabout.

The incident happened on the A1 on Wednesday.

The road is back to normal again with traffic flowing freely.

There are no further details.