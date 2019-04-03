A1 road traffic collision is now cleared Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up A road traffic collision on the A1 has now been cleared. The incident was in the southbound side of the dual carriageway near Carnbane Road and Harry's Road, heading towards the Hillsborough Road Roundabout. The incident happened on the A1 on Wednesday. The road is back to normal again with traffic flowing freely. There are no further details. These are the best airlines in Europe, according to TripAdvisor Emergency services rush to scene of N.I. road traffic collision