A1 will be closed for 'some time' after 'serious accident'

Police are describing the road traffic collision that caused the closure of part of the A1 as "serious".

The section between Rathfriland turn off and Donaghmore Road has been closed in both directions "due to a serious road traffic collision" said the PSNI.



The police are encouraging motorists to avoid the area as it will be closed for much longer than originally thought.

A photo from the scene. (Photo: PSNI)

The Air Ambulance Northern Ireland was tasked to the scene of the collision.

The collision occurred close to Dromantine.

Emergency services are at the scene.