Ainslie Gordon: PSNI release image of second motorcyclist who 'may have been riding' nearby at time of fatal collision - PSNI keen to speak to rider of a blue and white coloured Suzuki GSXR motorcylecle

Latest picture from PSNI of second motorcyclist

The collision involved a red Massey Ferguson tractor and a black Triumph Daytona motorbike which occurred shortly after 8.30pm.

Ainslie Gordon, 49, from Cookstown in Co Tyrone, died in hospital from his injuries following the collision.

Sergeant Joanne Boyd from the Collision Investigation Unit (CIU) said officers are especially keen for the rider of a blue and white coloured Suzuki GSXR motorcycle to contact them.

“We are particularly interested in speaking with the motorcyclist in this image who may have been riding with Mr Gordon around the time the collision took place.

"We are appealing to the rider or someone who may recognise the motorcycle with its distinctive dark coloured screen and blue seat cowl on the pillion seat to contact us.