BBC News NI has seen a draft report of the All-Island Strategic Rail Review which was completed in the autumn of 2022.

However, due to no functioning government at Stormont, the review can't be signed off and published.

The review was announced in 2021 and asked members of the public how the rail network across Ireland could be improved by promoting sustainable inter-city connectivity, enhancing regional and rural accessibility, supporting balanced regional development and fostering economic activity.

A new report has been published regarding the rail network on both sides of the border

One of the 30 recommendations will be the restoration of the train line between Londonderry to Portadown and then onto Letterkenny in Co Donegal.

According to the report, this would "link the large towns of Strabane, Omagh and Dungannon to the rail network" and "greatly improve intercity connectivity" from the north west to Belfast and Dublin.

Other recommendations include reinstating the line from Portadown to Armagh and constructing an entire new line directly from Lisburn to Newry.

There have also been recommendations to connect the island's three main airports - Belfast International, Dublin and Shannon - onto the rail network to give 90% of commercial aviation passengers access by train.

A timeline of "the best part of 25 years" has been estimated to complete the recommendations at the cost between £29.2bn to £31.67bn.

Northern Ireland would take a 25% share of costs between the two countries.