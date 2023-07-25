News you can trust since 1737
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk

All-Island Strategic Rail Review recommends restoration of line from Londonderry to Portadown to 'greatly improve intercity connectivity' from the north west to Belfast and Dublin

The restoration of the Londonderry to Portadown railway line is one of a number of recommendations contained in a new report published following a review of the railway network on both sides of the Irish border.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 25th Jul 2023, 11:01 BST- 1 min read

BBC News NI has seen a draft report of the All-Island Strategic Rail Review which was completed in the autumn of 2022.

However, due to no functioning government at Stormont, the review can't be signed off and published.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The review was announced in 2021 and asked members of the public how the rail network across Ireland could be improved by promoting sustainable inter-city connectivity, enhancing regional and rural accessibility, supporting balanced regional development and fostering economic activity.

A new report has been published regarding the rail network on both sides of the borderA new report has been published regarding the rail network on both sides of the border
A new report has been published regarding the rail network on both sides of the border
Most Popular

One of the 30 recommendations will be the restoration of the train line between Londonderry to Portadown and then onto Letterkenny in Co Donegal.

According to the report, this would "link the large towns of Strabane, Omagh and Dungannon to the rail network" and "greatly improve intercity connectivity" from the north west to Belfast and Dublin.

Other recommendations include reinstating the line from Portadown to Armagh and constructing an entire new line directly from Lisburn to Newry.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There have also been recommendations to connect the island's three main airports - Belfast International, Dublin and Shannon - onto the rail network to give 90% of commercial aviation passengers access by train.

A timeline of "the best part of 25 years" has been estimated to complete the recommendations at the cost between £29.2bn to £31.67bn.

Northern Ireland would take a 25% share of costs between the two countries.

The review is expected to be brought to the Irish cabinet later this month.

Related topics:PortadownBelfastStrabane