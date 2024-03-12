Appeal for witnesses after three people taken to hospital after car collides with digger on Legacorry Road, Richhill

Police investigating a two-vehicle road traffic collision in Richhill on Monday, 11th March have appealed for witnesses.
By Gemma Murray
Published 12th Mar 2024, 10:19 GMT
Updated 12th Mar 2024, 10:32 GMT
In a statement, Sergeant Bigger said: "It was reported to police around 2.00pm yesterday, that a white Seat Leon had collided with a digger in the Legacorry Road area.

" Three people were taken to hospital for treatment of their injuries, which are not life threatening.

“The Legacorry Road was closed for a period of time but has since reopened.

“Our investigation is underway and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident or anyone who has information or dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation to contact police on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 947 - 11/03/24."

