Appeal for witnesses after three people taken to hospital after car collides with digger on Legacorry Road, Richhill
and live on Freeview channel 276
In a statement, Sergeant Bigger said: "It was reported to police around 2.00pm yesterday, that a white Seat Leon had collided with a digger in the Legacorry Road area.
" Three people were taken to hospital for treatment of their injuries, which are not life threatening.
“The Legacorry Road was closed for a period of time but has since reopened.
“Our investigation is underway and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident or anyone who has information or dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation to contact police on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 947 - 11/03/24."