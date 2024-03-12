Appeal for witnesses after three people taken to hospital after car collides with digger on Legacorry Road, Richhill

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a statement, Sergeant Bigger said: "It was reported to police around 2.00pm yesterday, that a white Seat Leon had collided with a digger in the Legacorry Road area.

" Three people were taken to hospital for treatment of their injuries, which are not life threatening.

“The Legacorry Road was closed for a period of time but has since reopened.