Armed Forces Day: Gridlocked roads mar event as twice population of Newtownards tries to get to town

Armed Forces Day proved to be the victim of its own success on Saturday (21st), at least as far as thousands stuck in gridlocked traffic were concerned.

An estimated 60,000 people came to Newtownards for the day, twice the population of the Co Down town. Despite shuttle buses laid on, warnings of traffic disruption and exhortations to use public transport, it’s fair to say the area wasn’t able to cope with the demand on its roads.

Huge tailbacks were seen throughout the town, especially around its roundabout junction with a main dual carriageway linking it with Belfast. That area also contains the large Ards Shopping Centre and a route to the MOT testing centre for much of the top half of Co Down, and traffic at that roundabout was heavily delayed in all directions on one of the hottest days of the year so far.

Whether people wanted to get into Newtownards or leave the town for Belfast, they weren’t going anywhere fast. Cars were looped around the roundabout unmoving, clogging one of the main routes into and out of the town.

Army cadets parade through Newtownards for Armed Forces Day. Pic: Simon Graham

Tailbacks stretched all the way along the town’s outer ring dual carriageway, and the seven-mile trip from Belfast to Ards Airfield took the News Letter well over an hour – and that’s with some local knowledge finding a detour down a much less direct but far less vehicle-heavy route.

Although shuttle buses were laid on from Bangor and Dundonald, traffic was so bad that they were as trapped as the average driver as the sun beat down.

For Newtownards residents, the good weather allowed them the chance to walk to the airfield; not usually their preferred method of travelling there, as it’s on the outskirts of the town along a main road, but with cars at a standstill foot power was the better option.

Traffic trouble was even the talk of VIPs, with DUP leader Gavin Robinson MP telling the News Letter: “The crowds have been phenomenal today, though I know some have had some difficulty accessing the site. But the sun’s out and everyone’s in great form.”