News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago King Charles leaves heartfelt message to the nation after coronation
1 hour ago Harry Potter star rushed to hospital with infection
4 hours ago Police cleared by two watchdogs over handling of Nicola Bulley case
6 hours ago GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time
7 hours ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
8 hours ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time

Balmoral Show 2023: Public asked to 'be patient, drive and park responsibly with consideration given to other road users and pedestrians' by PSNI

Police urge those attending the Balmoral Show to leave extra time for their journey for what’s set to be a busy few days.

By Gemma Murray
Published 9th May 2023, 14:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 18:33 BST

Lisburn and Castlereagh PSNI District Commander Superintendent Kelly Moore said: “We are delighted to see the return of the much-loved Balmoral Show here in Lisburn tomorrow.

“As it is every year, the event is an excellent day out for everyone and I want those attending to enjoy a positive experience.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Please help us to help you by being patient and by driving and parking responsibly, with consideration given to other road users and pedestrians.

Most Popular

“Please follow the guidance of police officers and parking marshals on the ground, along with the direction of signage in place and only park in the designated locations provided.

“Public safety is of paramount importance to us, so please do not ignore parking restrictions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Finally, I hope you enjoy your time at the show and be sure to drop by the Safer Communities marquee to meet our PSNI representatives in attendance.”

Northern Ireland's largest agricultural event setting up last year - 2022Northern Ireland's largest agricultural event setting up last year - 2022
Northern Ireland's largest agricultural event setting up last year - 2022
Related topics:PSNI PoliceLisburnPSNI