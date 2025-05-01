Bank Holiday Weekend: Police urge drivers to take care extra care on Northern Ireland roads - 13 fatal road traffic collisions this year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are urging road users to take care extra care and play their part in keeping themselves and others safe, ahead of the first of the May Bank Holiday weekends.

In a statement Head of Road Policing, Chief Inspector Celeste Simpson says there's likely to be more traffic and people on the roads, and urges all road users to exercise care and to remain focused on road safety.

"We know many people will be heading out to enjoy the weather at popular destinations across Northern Ireland, including our cities, towns and beaches.

Northern Ireland enjoys a spell of warm weather. People enjoy the warm weather at Helen's Bay, Co. Down. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

"We're asking drivers to be vigilant, and be alert to the presence of motorcyclists and cyclists using the road network, particularly when emerging from and turning into junctions," says Chief Inspector Simpson.

“There are also likely to be many more pedestrians on our roads.

"Please be aware of this as drivers, and to pedestrians please ensure you are visible to traffic at all times. Safety is paramount."

Since the start of the year, there have been 13 fatal road traffic collisions across Northern Ireland.

Chief Insp Celeste Simpson

"That's 13 families, their loved ones, friends and communities whose lives have changed in an instant and forever by the sudden death of a loved one," says Chief Inspector Simpson.

"Our appeal is for everyone to recognise the dangers of the 'Fatal Five' and of the potentially life-changing consequences they carry.

"For drivers this means slowing down and staying within the speed limits.

"In one day alone, during Operation Lifesaver*, approximately 800 detections were made for motoring offences, around 700 specifically for speeding.

"This is staggering. Speeding is not just a low-level crime - it’s dangerous and it poses a serious threat to other road users.

"We cannot stress enough that slowing down and sticking to the speed limits can help save lives."

Chief Inspector Simpson added: "Worryingly, we are also continuing to detect drivers drink/drug driving, which is alarming as this places so many other road users in danger.

“We all share the responsibility to prevent deaths and serious injuries on our roads.

"That’s why we are appealing to drivers to remember the ‘Fatal Five’ and how to avoid them.

"Don’t drink or take drugs and drive; slow down; don’t be careless; always wear your seat belt and never use your mobile phone while driving.