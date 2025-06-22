Belfast bike scheme extension proposal could create pedal power commuter highway along Lagan

Lisburn SDLP councillor Pat Catney wants the Belfast Bike hire scheme extended into Lisburn.

A proposed extension of of the Belfast bike scheme to Lisburn could create a unique pedal power high-way on the Lagan Towpath if it goes ahead.

The Department for Infrastructure recently awarded Belfast City Council £500,000 to support Active Travel projects across Northern Ireland. And the public health initiative is to gain further attention of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council this week with the potential to explore a river side cycle route between the two cities.

Lisburn SDLP representative Pat Catney will be bringing forward a motion at the next full council on Tuesday.

It reads: “This council notes the success of the Belfast City Council public hire bike scheme, which has operated for almost a decade in our neighbouring district.

“The council recognises that active travel links, like other transport connections, can traverse the boundaries of council districts and connect people and communities.

“The council acknowledges that as part of its recent tender process for an operator of its public hire bike scheme, Belfast City Council included an option for expanding the scheme to neighbouring districts.

"And agrees to engage with Belfast City Council to scope out the potential for co-operation in expanding the scheme to areas in our district that form natural connections to neighbourhoods in the Belfast district.”

Belfast is set to get 100 e-bikes and 300 pedal bikes for the city for its popular hire scheme.

First introduced to Belfast in 2015, there are approximately 400 bikes with more than 50 docking stations across the city generating tens of thousands of journeys a year.

The greener travel option will contribute to reducing road congestion and improve air quality and public health.

The distance along the Lagan Towpath from Lisburn to Belfast City centre is just over 10 miles with a cyclist taking approximately one hour to complete the journey, though the bike scheme would also include short distances within the city limits.

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service Cllr Catney added: ”Belfast’s public hire bike scheme has been a real success story, helping people get active, reduce their reliance on cars and enjoy a cleaner, greener way to get around.

“For many people in our district, especially those in areas that border Belfast, it makes perfect sense to explore how we can connect up to that network.

“Whether it’s students, commuters or families heading into the city of Lisburn moving between our local neighbourhoods, active travel doesn’t stop at a council boundary.

“By working together, we can improve connectivity, promote healthier lifestyles and take practical steps toward our climate goals. This is something that would greatly benefit Lisburn.

“When we look at the Lagan Towpath connection to Belfast, this is something that could be greatly utilised by expanding the bike scheme into the district as well as in the city itself.