Belfast road closed after smoke found pouring from manhole - probe now asking if linked to gas network
A section of the Upper Newtownards Road in east Belfast is closed after smoked was seen pouring out of a manhole, it has emerged.
By Gemma Murray
Published 16th Mar 2023, 09:24 GMT- 1 min read
An investigation is understood to be under way to see whether this is linked to the gas network.
A PSNI spokesman said the area affected is from Earlswood Road to Eastleigh Drive.
Motorists are advised to take another route for their journey this morning and to note that the traffic lights at Sandown Road are not operational.