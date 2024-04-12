Belfast's George Best Airport had best performance for flight delays in 2023 with lowest figures in the UK

George Best Belfast City Airport

The city airport had a typical delay of 12-and-a-half minutes with Gatwick being the worst with an average of nearly 27 minutes behind schedule in 2023, according to analysis of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) data by the PA news agency.

Belfast International was in tenth place with an average delay time of 19 minutes and 18 seconds.

Gatwick, which is the second-busiest in the UK, was badly affected by air traffic control (ATC) staff shortages across Europe last year, and repeatedly suffered the same problem in its own control tower.

Gatwick said in a statement it is "working closely with our airline partners to improve on-time performance".

Luton airport had the second poorest punctuality record last year, with an average delay of almost 23 minutes. In third place was Manchester airport, at nearly 22 minutes.

The average delay for flights across all airports was almost 20 minutes and 42 seconds, down from 23 minutes and 12 seconds in 2022, when the aviation sector struggled to cope with a surge in demand for holidays following the end of coronavirus travel restrictions.

The analysis took into account all scheduled and chartered departures from the 22 commercial UK airports with at least 1,000 outbound flights last year. Cancellations were not included.

Naomi Leach, deputy editor of consumer magazine Which? Travel, said: "It's clear from these latest figures that millions of passengers continued to experience unacceptably long hold-ups last year.

"This cannot be allowed to become the new normal."

CAA director Tim Johnson said it is vital the aviation sector "focuses on resilience" ahead of the summer holiday period to "keep passenger disruption to a minimum".

He added: "Where people do find themselves facing disruption, we want them to be well-informed about the duty of care that they are entitled to."

When flights are significantly delayed or cancelled, airlines are required under consumer laws to provide passengers with assistance such as refreshments, a means of communication and overnight accommodation if required.

If the cause of disruption is under an airline's control, passengers are also due compensation of up to £520 depending on the length of the delay and the distance of the flight.