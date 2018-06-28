Blazing sunshine sees speed restrictions implemented across NI's entire train network

Today's blistering sunshine has meant speed restrictions on Northern Ireland's train network, Translink has announced.

A statement issued to media said the limits across NI were set to be implemented from 2pm and delays are expected.

A Translink spokesperson said: “Due to very high rail temperatures caused by the exceptional weather, speed restrictions will be implemented from 2pm today across the NI Railways network.

“This is a precautionary measure in order to mitigate any potential risk of the rail expanding which could result in travel disruption.

"Passenger information is available on the Translink website or through our social media channels.

“We apologise to our passengers for any inconvenience.”