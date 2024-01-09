All Sections
BREAKING Traffic & Travel: Section of Andersonstown Road closed to enable Fire Service put out a blaze in the area

A road closure is in place on the Andersonstown Road between Fruithill and Dunmisk Park in order to facilitate Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service's attendance at a fire in the area.
By Gemma Murray
Published 9th Jan 2024, 07:11 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2024, 07:14 GMT
A statement from the PSNI this morning asks motorists to ‘seek an alternative route for your journey’.

