BREAKING Traffic & Travel: Section of Andersonstown Road closed to enable Fire Service put out a blaze in the area
A road closure is in place on the Andersonstown Road between Fruithill and Dunmisk Park in order to facilitate Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service's attendance at a fire in the area.
A statement from the PSNI this morning asks motorists to ‘seek an alternative route for your journey’.