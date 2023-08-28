“All passengers should still contact their airline for specific flight information.”

British Airways has had to make “significant changes to its schedule” after UK air traffic control was hit by a technical fault.

British Airways posted on X, previously known as Twitter, saying: “Like all airlines using UK airspace, our flights are being severely disrupted by a major issue affecting NATS air traffic control.

National Air Traffic Services (NATS) said it is experiencing a “technical issue” and has applied traffic flow restrictions to maintain safety.

“As a result, we have had to make significant changes to our schedule today.

“If you are travelling on a short-haul service today, Monday August 28, please do not travel to the airport without checking the status of your flight, as it may no longer be operating.

“You can do this by visiting www.ba.com/managemybooking and checking your email inbox.”

Irene Franklin, 60, had her Delta flight back to Austin, Texas, with her daughter, son-in-law and two friends cancelled at the last minute because of the fault.

She told PA news agency outside Terminal 3: “It was (saying delayed by) two hours, now it’s cancelled. It’s now not until tomorrow morning at 10.

“It’s frustrating but what are you going to do?”

When asked if she had been offered compensation, she said: “No. Not for a place to stay tonight, not for a cab ride.

“The Delta customer service was really helpful, he got us onto the same flight with seats together but he didn’t really do anything else.