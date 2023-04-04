News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING: Young man dies at scene of one vehicle collision this morning - and he is named

Police can confirmed that a 28-year-old man from the Fivemiletown area has died following a one vehicle road traffic collision on the Belfast Road, near Fivemiletown, in the early hours of Tuesday 4th April.

By Gemma Murray
Published 4th Apr 2023, 07:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 15:38 BST

Police have named him as Liam Mulligan.

In the statement the police say that the single vehicle collision, involving a silver Mercedes car, was reported to police shortly before 2.15am on Tuesday morning.

They added that Liam sadly died at the scene due to his injuries.

An investigation into the collision is underway and officers would appeal to anyone with any information which can assist with their enquiries, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 100 04/04/23.

The Belfast Road has now reopened.

Liam MulliganLiam Mulligan
Belfast Road Fivemiletown - Google mapsBelfast Road Fivemiletown - Google maps
Road closedRoad closed
