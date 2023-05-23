News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING: Young motorcyclist killed in collision with van last night in Co Down is named

A Co Down road remains closed this morning after a man died in a serious two vehicle collision last night.
By Gemma Murray
Published 23rd May 2023, 07:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd May 2023, 09:39 BST

In a statement, issued this morning, the PSNI said they can confirm a man has sadly passed away following a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Killaughey Road, Donaghadee.Sergeant Miller-Devlin said: “The collision, involving a van and motorcycle, occurred shortly after 8.30pm on Monday evening, 22nd May.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from other emergency services.

"Sadly, the rider of the motorcycle died at the scene from his injuries.”

The man was further named as “26-year-old Steven McDowell from the Donaghadee area”.

The road remains closed to motorists this morning.

A full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is ongoing. Officers would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam footage available to contact them at the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 2177 of 22/05/23.

