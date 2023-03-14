News you can trust since 1737
Busy Co Antrim road closed in both directions after road traffic collision

Motorists are advised that Scullions Road and Mallusk Road are closed in both directions due to a Road traffic accident.

By Gemma Murray
Published 14th Mar 2023, 09:43 GMT- 1 min read

A post on TrafficwatchNI said: “#Newtownabbey: Scullions Rd and Mallusk Rd are closed in both directions due to a Road traffic accident.

"Motorist are advised to find an alternative route for their journey.”

The alert comes after road users were advised to ‘exercise caution’ when travelling today, particularly on untreated roads, according to TrafficwatchNI.

A post said: “#Winterservice Salting of roads on the scheduled network considered to be at risk of ice and snow was undertaken overnight.”

An earlier post warns motorists about untreated roads.

"#Armagh - As a consequence of the on-going industrial action a stretch of the A3 Armagh to Portadown Road has not been gritted,” it said.

"Road users are advised to exercise caution when travelling on this road.”

Motorists