A post on TrafficwatchNI said: “#Newtownabbey: Scullions Rd and Mallusk Rd are closed in both directions due to a Road traffic accident.

"Motorist are advised to find an alternative route for their journey.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The alert comes after road users were advised to ‘exercise caution’ when travelling today, particularly on untreated roads, according to TrafficwatchNI.

A post said: “#Winterservice Salting of roads on the scheduled network considered to be at risk of ice and snow was undertaken overnight.”

An earlier post warns motorists about untreated roads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"#Armagh - As a consequence of the on-going industrial action a stretch of the A3 Armagh to Portadown Road has not been gritted,” it said.

"Road users are advised to exercise caution when travelling on this road.”

Road closed