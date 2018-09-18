Busy Londonderry road to close to allow for resurfacing

A busy road in Londonderry city centre will be closed for six nights to allow for a £134,000 resurfacing and reconstruction scheme to go ahead.

The work is due to commence at the Foyleside Roundabout and Foyle Street on Sunday September 23.

The works will greatly improve the strength and surface quality of the carriageway. In order to minimise disruption, the work will be undertaken overnight from 7.00pm to 7.00am and will be done in two phases.

Phase one of the work will take place between Sunday September 23 and Tuesday September 25.

Phase two will operate between Sunday September 30 and Tuesday October 2.

A full road closure will operate during these periods. Access for residents and businesses will be accommodated.

The following diversion routes will be in operation:

Country bound traffic will be diverted via Harbour Square, Great James Street, Little James Street, Lecky Road Flyover and Abercorn Road.

City Bound traffic will be diverted via Abercorn Road, Bishop Street, The Diamond and Shipquay Street.

Some disruption can be expected for the duration of the scheme and road users should allow additional time when planning their journeys.

Subject to favourable weather conditions the work is expected to be completed by the October 2, however, the department will keep the public informed of any change.

For more information about this and other improvement schemes visit: www.TrafficwatchNI.com