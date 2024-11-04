Drink driving remains a top motoring offence in Northern Ireland – and an issue of concern as the festive season approaches with last year’s figures for drink or drug driving showing 2,355 offences by men and 584 by women.

According to the latest PSNI data on motoring offences, analysed by CompareNI.com, from the 1st September 2023 to 31st August 2024, males accounted for 29,267 of all motoring offences committed in Northern Ireland.

In comparison, women accounted for just 6,730 of all motoring offences during the same time period – meaning 8 in 10 of all offences were committed by men.

And a recent survey by CompareNI, Northern Ireland’s largest price comparison site, it is revealed that nearly a quarter of drivers, 24%, say drink or drug drivers is their biggest fear on the roads this winter.

Drinking and driving concept. Car key on a wooden table, pub background

Last Christmas, the PSNI recorded nearly 300 arrests for drink or drug driving in just one month, from 1st December 2023 – 1st January 2024, 83% of which were male.

The highest number of arrests were made in Belfast (65), Derry City and Strabane (37) and Mid Ulster (36) - while Fermanagh and Omagh experienced the largest decrease in arrests when compared with the same period last year (from 31 to 9).

Over half of those arrested were between 30 and 49 years old.

The youngest person arrested for drink or drug driving offences during the PSNI 2023/24 Christmas campaign was 14 years old, while the oldest was 82.

A police officer holds a roadside breathalyser alcohol breath test after taking a sample from a driver.

The highest evidential breath test reading recorded over the campaign was 159µg/100ml – over four and half times the legal limit.

The legal alcohol limit for drivers in Northern Ireland is 35 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath – in Scotland it’s even less, at 22 microgrammes.

Ian Wilson, car insurance expert and Managing Director of CompareNI.com, said: “It’s positive to see the number of overall road offences in Northern Ireland continuing to decrease, with speeding in particular significantly down in the last 12 months.

“However, it’s shocking that drink or drug driving is still such a prevalent issue.

"With the festive season approaching there’s real cause for concern given that over half of the district council areas saw an increase in arrests last Christmas.

“The CompareNI survey results showed 83% of respondents acknowledging that drink driving is more of an issue at Christmas time, with 43% saying they know of someone who has driven over the legal limit, which is frightening.

“However, it is positive to see the survey results returned 71% were in favour of changing the law to zero alcohol behind the wheel.

