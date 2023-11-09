Funeral details have been released for tragic mum-of-four Ciara McElvanna who died from her injuries following a four-vehicle road traffic collision in Markethill on Saturday morning, 4th November.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ciara McElvanna, who was 44, and from the Armagh area, was taken to hospital for treatment to her injuries. She passed away yesterday, on Wednesday 8th November.

A funeral notice says she died ‘Peacefully in R.V.H Belfast’ and is the ‘beloved wife of Kevin and devoted mother of Niamh, Claire, Dara, and Aoife’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It adds that her funeral will be held at 11am on Saturday 11th November 2023 at in St. Joseph's Church, Madden.

She will be buried afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

The death notice adds: “Deeply regretted by her loving husband, son, daughters, parents Roisin and John, brothers Sean and Conor, sistersCáilín, Caitriona, Séilín and Shauna.Parents-in-law Frankie and Theresa, brothers-in-law Paul and Shane, sister-in-law Aideen, extended family circle and many friends”.

A PSNI statement confirms the collision happened on the Gosford Road at approximately 1.20am.

Ciara McElvanna

Two men and one woman remain in hospital at this time receiving medical treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is ongoing.

Officers would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam or mobile phone footage available to contact them at the Collision Investigation Unit at Sprucefield on 101, quoting reference number 104 04/11/23.

Ms McElvanna is the second person to have passed away as a result of this road traffic collision – Patrick Grimley, who was 40, and from the County Armagh area also died as a result of his injuries. His funeral took place yesterday.

A post on St Josephs Camogie Club Madden says: “Our community has been dealt another devastating blow today with the untimely and tragic passing of Ciara McElvanna.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Ciara was a valued member of our committee as well as being mummy to underage players Niamh, Claire and Aoife and also Dara her son.

"The girl with the kindest heart who was always willing to help out in any way she could.

"She and her husband Kevin were avid supporters and volunteers for both St Joseph’s camogie club and Ropairì na Madáin.

"To Kevin, her precious children Niamh, Claire, Dara and Aoife, her parents Roisin and John, brothers Sean and Conor, sisters Cailin, Caitriona, Séilín and Shauna and the wider McElvanna and Haddock families, we at St. Joseph’s offer our heartfelt sympathies and prayers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Also keeping in our thoughts and prayers Ciera Grimley wife of Patrick as she remains in hospital.

“You’ll never know how strong a community is until being strong is the only choice “

"Ar dheis Dè go raibh a hanam

Paula Grimley

Chairperson”.

And a post on Keady town It's people & places says: “A second person has died following last week's tragic road crash on the Gosford Road, Markethill.

"Ciara McElvanna passed away yesterday (Wednesday, November . A family death notice stated she died peacefully in the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She was the beloved wife of Kevin and devoted mother of Niamh, Claire, Dara, and Aoife.

"Funeral arrangements will be released later with Damian Smith Undertaker handling arrangements.

"The death notice said: "Deeply regretted by her loving husband, son, daughters, parents Roisin and John, brothers Sean and Conor, sisters Cáilín, Caitriona, Séilín and Shauna. Parents-in-law Frankie and Theresa, brothers-in-law Paul and Shane, sister-in-law Aideen and extended family circle.

"May her gentle soul rest in peace."

"Her death came on the same day as the fatal collision's first victim, 40-year-old Patrick Grimley was laid to rest following Requiem Mass in St Joseph's Church, Madden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The father of three Patrick Grimley had been returning home after celebrating his 40th birthday in Dundalk when the tragedy struck.

"He was one of nine people involved in the four vehicle collision on the Gosford Road at Markethill.

"Mr Grimley’s wife Ciera was one of those injured in the collision.

"Police are investigating the collision which happened on the Gosford Road, Markethill, around 1.20am on Saturday morning. November 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad