Cordons in place following discovery of a suspicious device - public advised to avoid the area

The junction of the Tullymacreevey Road and Cranny Road

Police have public advised to avoid the area after discovery of a suspicious device

Police are currently at the scene of a security alert in the Slaibh Mor area of Mullaghbawn in south Armagh.

A public safety operation is currently in place following the report of the discovery of a suspicious device, shortly before 1am this morning, Friday 27th June.

Cordons are in place at the Junction of Tullymacreevey Road and Cranny Road and the public are advised to avoid the area at this time.