Craig McDonald: Sympathy pours in online after 35-year-old dies after serious once car collision outside Kilrea

Scores of tributes have been extended to Craig McDonald who died after a single vehicle collision last night in Kilrea.

Mr McDonald was the driver and sole occupant of a blue Vauxhall Astra that collided with a tree.

It is understood he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Inspector Cherith Adair said: “Officers from the Collision Investigation Unit who are investigating the crash, would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dashcam or other footage that could assist their enquiries.

"The number to call is 101, quote reference 1652 02/09/24.”

On social media messages extended to Robin McDonald say: “My deepest condolences Robin. So sorry for your loss. Thoughts are with you and your family”, “shocking news Robin, my thoughts are with you and the entire family circle at this really difficult time” and “sincere condolences and prayers for my son in law Robin McDonald academy on the loss of his son Craig”.

And in a statement SDLP MLA Cara Hunter has extended her deepest condolences after the tragic death of a 35-year-old motorist in Kilrea.

Ms Hunter said: “I am heartbroken to learn this morning of the tragic death of a 35-year-old man following a road accident last night in Kilrea.

"I have no doubt that this will be a devastating and life changing loss for his family and friends and I am sure that the local community will rally around them and offer their support in the coming days, weeks, months and years ahead.

"I am appealing to anyone in the area who may have knowledge of the accident to go to the PSNI and share any information they may have.

"Right across our island we have seen far too many accidents on our roads this year and more must be done to keep people safe.

"I look forward to working closely with the Department of Infrastructure and the PSNI to improve the safety of our roads and to identify any changes potentially needed in the local area."

A death notice in Funeral Times says he ‘passed away as a result of a tragic accident on 2nd September 2024’.

He is described as the ‘much loved son and Step Son of Robin, Roisin and Michelle, loving Fiance of Shauna also a Devoted Daddy’ and a ‘dear brother of Leanne, Jodi, Brad, Amy and Reece’.