Crash causes long tailbacks on Shore Road

A crash on the A2 Shore Road in Newtownabbey earlier this morning is still causing considerable traffic disruption in the Whiteabbey area.

According to Trafficwatch NI, traffic on the Belfast-bound route heading towards the M5 is queued back towards Greenisland.

“The earlier collision on A2 Shore Road heading towards Belfast has bee cleared. However, traffic is still queued back beyond Greenisland and it will take a while to clear. Motorists may wish to continue to seek an alternative route for the time being,” Trafficwatch tweeted.