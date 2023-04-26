News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago How to keep children safe online amidst growing online sexual abuse
1 hour ago McFly announce ‘Power to Play’ UK tour - how to buy tickets
15 hours ago Facebook down for hundreds of users across UK
16 hours ago Primark launches online delivery service for more UK stores
16 hours ago Sainsbury’s cuts cost of more items for Nectar customers
18 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023

Cyclist 'lucky not to have been hit by a car' after PSNI discover he was 'extremely drunk' and 'blew over double the drink drive limit'

A man was “lucky not to have been hit by a car” whilst riding an electric bicycle “extremely drunk” last night, it has emerged.

By Gemma Murray
Published 26th Apr 2023, 10:13 BST- 1 min read

A post on Police Newry, Mourne & Down says: “At half 10 tonight we received a report of a cyclist cycling all over the road between Downpatrick and Killough.

"Cars had to swerve to avoid him - He was lucky not to have been hit by a car.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The cyclist was extremely drunk, and as he was riding an electric bicycle, he was arrested for Driving Whilst Unfit.

Most Popular

"The cyclist blew over double the drink drive limit.

"He will spend the night in custody and will be charged in the morning.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Never ever drink and cycle...”

An electric bicycleAn electric bicycle
An electric bicycle