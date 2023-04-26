A post on Police Newry, Mourne & Down says: “At half 10 tonight we received a report of a cyclist cycling all over the road between Downpatrick and Killough.

"Cars had to swerve to avoid him - He was lucky not to have been hit by a car.

"The cyclist was extremely drunk, and as he was riding an electric bicycle, he was arrested for Driving Whilst Unfit.

"The cyclist blew over double the drink drive limit.

"He will spend the night in custody and will be charged in the morning.

"Never ever drink and cycle...”