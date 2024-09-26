Daniel Lavelle

The Police Service of Northern Ireland have sadly confirmed that a man has died following a two-vehicle road traffic collision in Lisnaskea on Wednesday evening, 25th September.

In a statement this morning, Roads Inspector Cherith Adair from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report at approximately 5.30pm of a collision involving a lorry and car on the Crom Road.

“Officers attended, alongside our colleagues from other emergency services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sadly, the driver of the car, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He was married father-of-five, Daniel Lavelle, who was aged 40, and from the Donagh area.

“The driver of the lorry, a 48-year-old man, has subsequently been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He remains in custody at this time.

“My detectives are investigating the circumstances of the collision, and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage which could assist with our enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Please call on 101, quoting reference 1337 25/09/24, or submit information online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

“The Crom Road remains closed this morning and motorists are advised to seek an alternative route for your journey.”

A tribute on social media from Ballagh & Donagh Primary School Past Pupils Page said: “We would like to extend our deepest condolences to the Lavelle & extended families on the sad death of Daniel (RIP).

"Our thoughts are with Mickey, Mary, Emmet, Michael, Michelle, Barry, Maria, Majella, Emma & Daniel's wife Eilish and his children.

"May he now Rest in Peace.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another post from Saint Kevin's College says: “Our Heartfelt sympathies go out this morning to Year 9 Pupil Jacob Lavelle and his Family and the wider Lavelle Family following the tragic death of his Father, Daniel Lavelle, last night.

"We will keep Jacob and Daniel’s brother Emmet Lavelle and his nephews and nieces in the College in our thoughts and prayers.

"May he Rest In Peace

"From the Governors, Staff, & Pupils of Saint Kevin’s College

Gary Kelly”

And Lisnaskea Emmetts in another post say: “The club is absolutely stunned and saddened to hear of the tragic passing of Daniel Lavelle in a road accident yesterday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Daniel is the brother of our esteemed former Club Secretary, Referee and Umpire, Emmett.