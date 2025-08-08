Demands to give farmers answers over future of their land after A5 appeal confirmed

Demands are being made for the Department of Infrastructure (DfI) to give farmers "unequivocal answers" over the A5.

DUP MLA Deborah Erskine said that those who own land that was vested for the purposes of building the new dual carriageway face "real uncertainty" over the fate of that land.

Meanwhile the UFU said the lack of clarity from the department has been "utterly appalling, and suggests they care very little for landowners".

The A5 runs from Londonderry city to the south Tyrone border, and is often described as "the most dangerous road in Ireland" due to the number of fatal accidents on it.

DUP MLA Deborah Erskine pictured meeting with infrastructure minister Liz Kimmins on a previous occasion

Plans have been in motion since 2007 to essentially replace it with a full dual carriageway.

In June the High Court in Belfast halted the project for the third time, saying that building the dual carriageway conflicted with legally-binding climate targets.

On Monday, the infrastructure minister Liz Kimmins said that this judgment will be appealed.

Mrs Erskine MLA is both DUP MLA for Fermanagh and South Tyrone, where part of the new A5 would go, and is chairwoman of Stormont's infrastructure committee, in charge of scrutinising the department.

She said: "Landowners affected by the A5 are facing a period of real uncertainty and deserve absolute clarity on where they stand.

"The court judgment could not have been clearer that the land is back in the ownership of those from whom it was taken…

"I have been speaking directly with those affected, and I will continue to be a strong voice for their concerns.

"The Department for Infrastructure must engage meaningfully with landowners, set out the full position now that the department has lodged its appeal, and offer clear guidance on the next steps.

"I, along with my DUP colleagues, have requested a meeting with the infrastructure minister to address the outstanding questions and secure direct, unequivocal answers.

"The heart of the issue must be dealt with, which is climate change targets, and safety measures cannot be delayed in the meantime.

"I will keep pressing for the clarity that landowners deserve and will ensure their voices are heard at every stage. Others should do likewise.”

UFU deputy president John McLenaghan said: "The DfI’s ongoing behaviour is utterly appalling and suggests they care very little for landowners whose livelihoods have been caught up in the A5 project.

"The DfI have shown no respect for the farm families who have been contacting us, completely stressed, worried and anxious about what is going to happen next.

"It cannot be allowed to continue and we urge minister Kimmins to meet with us urgently to resolve the matter…

"Farming families have been left in a state of paralysis, unable to plan for the future or make essential business decisions.

“Over six weeks have passed since the judgment on the A5, and the DfI has done little to nothing to improve things with landowners."

The department's most recent statement on the situation was issued on Wednesday.

It said: "Following the court ruling, correspondence was issued to all affected landowners outlining the approach to managing the return of vested lands following the quashing of the orders.

"Our contractors were instructed to vacate the land at that stage. This communication detailed the options available to landowners in relation to their property.

"In addition, officials met with all known land agents and representatives from the UFU last month.