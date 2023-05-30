He has been named as 17-year-old Alex Smallwoods.

He was the driver of a Vauxhall Corsa which was involved in a collision with a Vauxhall Insignia on the Glenshane Road in the early hours of Sunday.

A spokesperson from the Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report shortly before 4.20am on Sunday, 28th May of a collision involving a Vauxhall Insignia and a Vauxhall Corsa. “Emergency services attended and provided medical treatment. Sadly, the driver of the Vauxhall Corsa died at the scene.

Social media tributes have been paid to the young man.

In a post, Foyle College where Alex went to school, said: “The school community of Foyle College is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our recent school leaver, Alex Smallwoods.

"From Drumahoe Primary School, Alex joined Foyle College as an enthusiastic Year 8 in September 2017, where he established lasting friendships amongst his peer group.

"He was also widely involved with local sporting clubs, Brigade Cricket Club and Institute Football Club, and had a keen interest in agriculture and farming.

"In September past, having completed his GCSEs with us, Alex embarked upon a course at Greenmount Agricultural College, an area he brought firsthand experience to, having owned his own sheep and worked with local farmers.

"He recently completed his first year and, unsurprisingly, was excelling at his new College.

"To his immediate and wider family, friends and teammates, we extend our deepest sympathies on their profound loss. We hold each of you in our thoughts and hearts through the days ahead.”

Another post from Eglinton Primary School says: “Words cannot adequately express the depth of sorrow we feel for our dear former school secretary, Sara and her family, on the tragic loss of their beloved son, Alex.

Alex Smallwoods

"Our thoughts and prayers are with her and her family during this incredibly difficult time. We hope that they can find some comfort and solace in the midst of this heartbreaking loss.

“With deepest sympathy,

Eglinton Primary School”

And in a statement Institute Football Club said: “Institute FC is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our former youth player, young Alex Smallwoods.

"Foremost in our thoughts and prayers are Alex's Dad Stewart, his mum Sara and sister Hannah.

"Praying also for Alex's Grandfather Billy, our former chairman, as well as all of Alex’s family & friends. Sadly, a life not lived long enough. Rest in peace Alex”.

And in a statement Brigade cricket club said: “Everyone at the club has been left devastated at the news that 17yr old Alex Smallwoods lost his life in a road traffic collision yesterday.

"Alex was an extremely popular young player at our club and will be sorely missed by his many friends.

"He had come through all the various youth teams in recent years and had progressed to play in our 2nds and 3rds on a regular basis.

"Always seen with a smile on his face, and with a love and enthusiasm for cricket, Alex was always a pleasure to have in the team.”

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his mum and dad Sara & Stewart, his sister Hannah and the entire family circle at this very difficult time.”

According to Funeral Times Alex died on May 28, 2023, ‘suddenly as a result of a road traffic accident’.

He is described as the ‘adored son of Stewart and Sara, much loved big brother of Hannah, cherished grandson of Elsie, Annie and Billy’.