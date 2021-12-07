Driver injured in three-vehicle collision at Cookstown

The three-vehicle crash at Moneymore Road was reported shortly before 7am.

Officers attended the scene together with colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service

"The driver of one of the vehicles sustained minor injuries," said a police spokesperson. "There are no further details at this time".

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

-Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.