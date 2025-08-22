Emerge Music Festival: Police issue warning to drivers and pedestrians as major traffic disruption expected

By The Newsroom
Published 22nd Aug 2025, 14:45 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2025, 14:45 BST
Thousands expected at Emerge Music Festivalplaceholder image
​Police have issued a warning over traffic disruption in Belfast this weekend as the Emerge music festival takes place in the south of the city on Saturday and Sunday.

They say a number of motorists were issued with fixed penalty tickets and say pedestrians can also be given tickets.

Police say city-bound lane one of Boucher Road, between its junction with Shane Retail Park and Balmoral Road, will be closed between 3pm and 9pm.

Boucher Road will be closed between its junctions with Tates Avenue and Stockman's Lane between 9pm and midnight.

And Stockman's Lane will be closed between its junction with Kennedy Way roundabout and Lisburn Road between 9pm and midnight.

The M1 off-slips - northbound at Kennedy Way and southbound at Stockmans Lane - will also be closed from 9pm.

Police have also reminded those attending the festival that it is illegal to stop, park or walk on the hard shoulder of motorways.

“Last year, officers issued a number of penalty tickets to motorists after attendees were dropped off from vehicles queuing on the motorway, and making their way to the event by walking down the hard shoulder,” say police.

“Please be aware that fixed penalty tickets can also be issued to pedestrians. “We want all those attending the festival to have a great night and to remember the event for all the right reasons -be safe, leave sufficient time for your journey, and plan your route in advance.

