Emergency services at scene of serious three vehicle collision

The emergency services are currently at the scene of what has been described as a serious road traffic collision involving three vehicles in Northern Ireland.

It has been reported the collision occurred on Gosford Road outside Armagh shortly after 8:00am.

The road traffic collision occurred near Armagh.

Motorists are being advised to seek alternative routes and avoid the area, if possible.

“Motorists are advised of a road traffic collision on the Gosford Road at Loughgilly, Armagh, in the vicinity of the Bolton Filling Station," said a spokesperson for the PSNI.

“There are long tailbacks in the area and drivers are advised to use an alternative route, if possible.

"There are no further details at this stage but this story will be updated as and when information becomes available."