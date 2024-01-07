Emergency services at the scene of a one-vehicle road traffic collision in county Antrim as police advise motorists to make alternative journey plans
The Police Service of Northern Ireland have advised motorists to seek an alternative route for their journey following a one-vehicle road traffic collision in county Antrim.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A PSNI statement said motorists are advised to avoid the Roguery Road, Toomebridge, as police and colleagues from the emergency services are currently at the scene of a one vehicle road traffic collision.
They have advised motorists to seek an alternative route for their journey.