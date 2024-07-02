Emergency services attending road traffic collision on the Loughanmore Road, Dunadry

By Gemma Murray
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 09:04 BST
Police and other emergency services are currently in attendance following a road traffic collision on the Loughanmore Road, Dunadry.

The road has been closed in the direction of Doagh

Please seek an alternative route for your journey at this time and avoid the area.

