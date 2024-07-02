Emergency services attending road traffic collision on the Loughanmore Road, Dunadry
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police and other emergency services are currently in attendance following a road traffic collision on the Loughanmore Road, Dunadry.
The road has been closed in the direction of Doagh
Please seek an alternative route for your journey at this time and avoid the area.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.