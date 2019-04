The emergency services were tasked to the scene of a Northern Ireland road traffic collision on Wednesday morning.

The collision occurred shortly after 9:10am on Glenshane Road near Maghera, Co. Londonderry.

The P.S.N.I. used traffic calming measures to manage congestion.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene.

The P.S.N.I. remain at the scene and motorists should expect some delays.

There are no further details. Updates to follow when and if they become available.