Emergency services rushed to serious road traffic collision outside Lurgan - avoid the area
Motorists are advised of a road traffic collision on the Antrim Road, Lurgan.
By Gemma Murray
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
A PSNI spokesman said that diversions are in place at the top of Circular Road and also at Lake Street.
He added that emergency services are at the scene and motorists are asked to avoid the area at this time.
It is understood the Air Ambulance landed at Lurgan Golf Club.
Most Popular
More details later