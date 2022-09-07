Organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, with support from Tourism NI, The NI International Air Show is a flagship event in the Northern Ireland calendar.

The Air Show is returning on Saturday 10th and Sunday the 11th of September, 2022.

Where is the Air Show being held?

The Air Show 2022 is being held on the coastal lands between Portrush and Portstewart.

According to the NI Airshow NI this year the ground layout is geographically more extensive than the previous Airwaves events in Portrush.

It will offer multiple viewing points along the three mile stretch of the Borough’s coastline.

This enhanced layout presents an opportunity for a larger ground footprint closer to the aircraft flight-line.

What will spectators see?

The programme of events will include a big impact Aircraft, Civilian Aircraft, RAF and Naval assets.

There will also be static displays from the armed forces and Ulster Aviation Society.

And an enhanced STEM component to motivate our young people, developing unique partnerships with NI Science Festival, Ulster Museum Outreach and Aviation Space Tourism.

There will also be an input from the Irish Airforce celebrating 100 years; living history exhibitions; local artisans.

Family fun zones; amusements.

Live music performances, street entertainment and circus skills workshops.

And for those culturally curious who love to sample local produce and crafts the popular Naturally North Coast and Glens Artisan Market will also be featuring in the 2022 line-up.

When will we see the flight displays?

According to the NI Airshow 2022 site:

Saturday 10th September

Red Arrows

Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (Lancaster/Hurricane/Spitfire)

RAF Typhoon

RAF Tutor

Fury – Ultimate Warbirds

Me 109 – Ultimate Warbirds

OV-10 Bronco

Team Raven

Calidus Autogyro

The Wild Geese Parachute Display Team

Sunday 11th September

Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (Lancaster/Hurricane/Spitfire)

RAF Typhoon

RAF Tutor

Fury – Ultimate Warbirds

Me 109 – Ultimate Warbirds

OV-10 Bronco

Team Raven

Calidus Autogyro

The Wild Geese Parachute Display Team

Silver Swallows (Irish Air Corps)

RNLI & Sikorsky S-92 joint exercise

What are the traffic arrangements?

According to the site all parking is free for the Airshow.

There are 3 park and ride locations:

Rugby Ave, ColeraineUniversity of Ulster, ColeraineThe Warren, Portstewart

If you are travelling from Belfast direction, use the Park & Ride at Rugby Ave.

If you are travelling from L/Derry direction, use the Park & Ride at University of Ulster.

The Warren in Portstewart is the third Park & Ride option.

All buses are fully accessible, and the Park & Ride car parks have disabled parking. Once parked you can then take the bus to Portrush and get dropped off on the Coast Road at the shuttle bus drop off/pick up points at Carrick Dhu (3 on map), Juniper Hill (2) and The Pitts (1).

Parking in Portrush

West Bay (also has 50 disabled parking bays) (free parking)

Landsdowne (free parking)

East Strand (normal car parking charges apply)

The Bowl (Causeway St) (free parking)

Dunluce Car Park (normal car parking charges apply)

