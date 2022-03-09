Fallen trees block roads around NI after strong winds overnight
There have been calls for motorists to be cautious after reports of fallen trees blocking roads around Northern Ireland.
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 7:52 am
Details of the road closures have been released by @TrafficwatchNI.
Already this morning one road has been cleared of a fallen tree - ‘#Limavady - report from @PSNICCGDistrict of fallen tree on Windyhill Road between Limavady and #Coleraine - extra care while we get this attended.
Other reports include - #Enniskillen - report fallen tree Stragowna Road #Kinawley just outside the 30 mph limit - road fully obstructed (07:05)
@PSNIFermOmagh
- #CoAntrim - report of fallen tree blocking Burnside Road #Dunadry #Antrim - extra care while we get this checked out / cleared (06:30)
@PSNIANDistrict