Fallen trees block roads around NI after strong winds overnight

Details of the road closures have been released by @TrafficwatchNI.

Already this morning one road has been cleared of a fallen tree - ‘#Limavady - report from @PSNICCGDistrict of fallen tree on Windyhill Road between Limavady and #Coleraine - extra care while we get this attended.

Other reports include - #Enniskillen - report fallen tree Stragowna Road #Kinawley just outside the 30 mph limit - road fully obstructed (07:05)

@PSNIFermOmagh

- #CoAntrim - report of fallen tree blocking Burnside Road #Dunadry #Antrim - extra care while we get this checked out / cleared (06:30)

@PSNIANDistrict