Fatal collision: Arrested teenager released on bail

A 19-year-old woman arrested following the death of a male pedestrian in west Belfast yesterday has been released pending further enquiries, according to police.

The man, 48, died after being struck by a red Toyota Aygo on the Andersonstown Road, close to the junction with Slievegallion Drive, shortly after 4:40pm.

The road was cordoned off while emergency services attended the scene, but has now reopened to traffic.

“The Andersonstown Road in west Belfast has reopened following a fatal road traffic collision on Monday. A 19-year-old woman arrested in connection with the collision has been released on bail pending further enquiries,” a PSNI spokesman said.

“Police continue to appeal for anyone who was travelling on the Andersonstown Road and who witnessed the collision or anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the collision to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference number 910 10/12/18.”