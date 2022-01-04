The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for Friday but snow has already been spotted in some parts of Norther Ireland. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

First snow of the year arrives in Northern Ireland with yellow weather warning for later this week

The Met Office have issues a yellow weather warning for Northern Ireland

By Michael Cousins
Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 1:07 pm
Updated Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 2:27 pm

They have said ‘Frequent sleet and snow showers may lead to some difficult driving conditions and disruption to travel on Friday morning.’This comes as flurries of snow have been reported across Northern Ireland.

The Upper Hightown Road area

