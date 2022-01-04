They have said ‘Frequent sleet and snow showers may lead to some difficult driving conditions and disruption to travel on Friday morning.’This comes as flurries of snow have been reported across Northern Ireland.
Pictures: Pacemaker Press
1.
The Upper Hightown Road area
2.
The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for Friday but snow has already been spotted in some parts of Norther Ireland. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
3.
The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for Friday but snow has already been spotted in some parts of Norther Ireland. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
4.
The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for Friday but snow has already been spotted in some parts of Norther Ireland. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.