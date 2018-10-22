Four year-old child and man (80s) struck by car on Upper Lisburn Road

The PSNI is appealing for information after a four year-old child and a man in his eighties were struck by a car.

The one road traffic collision occurred on Upper Lisburn Road, Dunmurry on Sunday October 21.

Inspector Eastwood appealed to anyone with information to come forward.

“Shortly before 3:50pm, it was reported that a man in his 80s and a four year-old child were struck by a car in the area.

"The male was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, that are described as serious. The child was also taken to hospital, but his injuries are not believed to be serious.

“A 37 year old man is currently assisting police with their enquiries.

“We would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage available to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 947 21/10/18."