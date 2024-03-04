Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A post on Funeral Times says he died on February 29.

He died alongside Leah Ferguson, who was in her 20s and was also from Belfast.

The accident happened in the Ballyhill Road area.

Samuel Stewart

No funeral details have been released for Ms Ferguson as yet.

The death for Samuel Stewart notice says he was from Cambria Street and was the ‘beloved son of Samuel and Margaret, devoted father of Laurice, Dakota and Jay and cherished brother of Jolene, Ian and Neil’.

His funeral service is to be held from ‘his parents’ home on Thursday 7th March at 11.30am and afterwards to Roselawn Cemetery’.

A message on the notice from his parents says: ‘Our precious Son, You were taken from us too soon, our world has fell apart, it will never be the same without you.

Leah Ferguson who has been named online as one of the two people to dis after a car collision last week in Crumlin

‘How can we go on living without you, but hopefully it won’t be long until we are together again. We love you son, forever, your broken hearted Mum and Dad xx’

Tributes accompany the death notice from friends and relations.

One says: “Dearly loved uncle of Justin. Every time I look at the stars I know that’s where you’ll be, shining like you always do, watching over me.

“So when my days are darkest and I just can’t see the light I’ll look up at the brightest star and you’ll be shining bright.

"Sleep tight uncle Samuel. Love your wee nephew”

Meanwhile tributes have also poured in for tragic Leah Ferguson on social media.

And a Just Giving Page has already raised more than £4,000 of a £1,500 target to help support her mother Nicola Skillen and extended family and friends after their tragic loss.

Other tributes on social media say: “Last night our best friend grew her wings – words can not describe how heart broken me and Anna are we loved Leah with all our heart “.