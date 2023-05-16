Funeral details released for tragic Connor McGruggan who died days after road traffic collision

The collision took place on May 7 on the Templepatrick Road.

Sergeant McIvor from the Collision Investigation Unit said: “The collision involving a blue Tesla Model S car and a blue Yamaha motorcycle occurred at around 4.35pm.

“The rider of the motorcycle was taken to hospital following the collision for treatment but sadly died from his injuries in hospital."

Connor McGruggan who passed away following a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Templepatrick Road, Ballyclare on Sunday, 7th May.

Connor, who was 30-years-old, was from the Ballyclare area died in hospital on May 12.

His funeral will be held in Lylehill Presbyterian Church on Wednesday 17th May at 10.30am, followed by interment in Ballyclare Cemetery.

