Funeral details released for tragic Connor McGruggan who died days after road traffic collision
Funeral details have been released for tragic Connor McGruggan who died following a two-vehicle road traffic collision at Ballyclare.
The collision took place on May 7 on the Templepatrick Road.
Sergeant McIvor from the Collision Investigation Unit said: “The collision involving a blue Tesla Model S car and a blue Yamaha motorcycle occurred at around 4.35pm.
“The rider of the motorcycle was taken to hospital following the collision for treatment but sadly died from his injuries in hospital."
Connor, who was 30-years-old, was from the Ballyclare area died in hospital on May 12.
His funeral will be held in Lylehill Presbyterian Church on Wednesday 17th May at 10.30am, followed by interment in Ballyclare Cemetery.
A death notice in Funeral Times says he is the “dearly loved son of Diane, devoted father of Sophia, loving partner of Torii, brother of Catherine and partner Barry, uncle of Charlie and Ellie, grandson of William and Sheila, nephew of Mervyn and Carole, cousin of Jordan and Amy”.