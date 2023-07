Funeral details released for tragic Daire Maguire after Sligo Stages rally death as tributes paid

Both Daire Maguire from Co Fermanagh and Gene McDonald from Co Cavan died when the Ford Escort they were in went out of control and crashed during a stage of the Sligo Stages Rally.

No other car was involved and nobody else was injured.

A death notice in funeraltimes.com said he ‘Died Sunday 16th July 2023 tragically as the result on an accident’.

Mr Maguire is described as the ‘beloved husband of Breda (nee Mullally) and devoted father to Meghan and Christopher, loving son of Eamonn and Bernie and dear brother of Catherine Reilly, Conor (Galway), Eamonn and son-in-law of Margaret (Mullally)’.

His funeral will take place at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newtownbutler for 11 o’clock Funeral Mass. He will be buried afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death notice adds that ‘Dáire’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/Newtownbutler’.

Yesterday, Motorsport Ireland issued a statement expressing their sadness at the tragedy.

It says: “Motorsport Ireland is deeply saddened to confirm Gene McDonald, aged 35 and Daire Maguire, aged 46 as the competitors who lost their lives in a fatal accident which occurred at yesterday's Sligo Stages Rally which was organised by Connacht Motor Club.

"As the governing body for four-wheeled motorsport in Ireland, Motorsport Ireland together with An Garda Síochána, have begun a full investigation into the circumstances of the accident.

"The thoughts of everyone at Motorsport Ireland and within the wider motorsport community continue to be with the McDonald and Maguire famililies and friends, the organisers of the event and other members of the motorsport community who were present at the scene.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a n-anamacha.”

Daire Maguire who died in a Sligo rally crashat the weekend.

It’s understood Mr McDonald, who was from Cootehill in Co Cavan, was driving the car when the accident happened.

Both men died at the scene following the crash in Carrigans Lower, near Ballymote.

The rally, which was being organised by the Connacht Motor Club, was immediately suspended as emergency services rushed to the scene.

A Garda spokesman said: “An Garda Siochana is requesting that footage of this collision is not shared across social media or messaging applications. Anyone with video footage is asked to make this available to gardai.”

Gene McDonald who died in a Sligo rally crashat the weekend.

Earlier, speaking to the BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme, Art McCarrick from Motorsport Ireland expressed condolences on behalf of the organisation.

"It certainly is a devastating day for our sport but nowhere near as devastating a day as it must be for the friends and family of the deceased," he said.

He also said his thoughts were with the organisers of the event and the people who assisted at the scene of a "very difficult accident".

"Just before 3pm the car left the road - we're unsure yet as to the reasons why and that will form part of our investigations," Mr McCarrick said.

He added that the car collided with a wall and "tragically both the driver and the co-driver succumbed to their injuries".

Mr McCarrick described both men as "well liked and well known and well respected as competitors in the border and midlands and west region".

Sligo University hospital.jpeg

"Both the competitors were very experienced," he added.

"The driver had over 15 years experience and the co-driver had over 20 years experience."

Speaking on the same programme, Fermanagh motor racer Garry Jennings said it was a "very tough time" for the racing fraternity.

"We’re a very close-knit community," he said.

"I must say it's a sad day for our sport."

He said he was confident that Motorsport Ireland would do a very thorough investigation into the cause of the crash.

Meanwhile on social media Donal Kelly wrote: “This is Absolutely heartbreaking

"Two great motorsport men taken far to soon Gene McDonald and Daire Maguire two gentlemen. Below is probably one of the most iconic photos taken in Irish rallying of Gene in the Monaghan stages rally loving life in his well known Red MK2 Escort.

"My sincere condolences go out to all your family and friends and extended families.

Rest in Peace Men”

And a post on RallyFish titled 'TRIBUTES PAID TO POPULAR RALLY CREW' said:

Both men were very popular figures within the Rally community, With an outpouring of tributes paid to both Gene & Daire.

Our thoughts again go out to their families, Friends and the communities affected by this tragic accident.

RallyFish’

Meanwhile another tribute from Ballagh & Donagh Primary School Past Pupils Page said: ‘We would like to offer our sincere condolences to the Maguire family on the untimely death of our past pupil Daire.