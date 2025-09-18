Funeral details released for tragic grandmother Joyce Crooks with a 'heart of gold' who died after head-on collision

Joyce Crooks

Funeral details have been released for Joyce Crooks who died following a road traffic collision in Dungannon on Monday, 15th September.

The PSNI earlier confirmed that 78-year-old Joyce Crooks from the Cookstown area was involved in a two-vehicle collision around 7pm in the Cookstown Road area.

The PSNI said ‘five people were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries’ and Joyce Crooks passed away later in hospital.

“Enquiries are continuing and anyone who witnessed the collision or with CCTV or other footage which could assist is asked to contact Collision Investigation Unit Detectives via 101 quoting reference number 1272 of 15/09/25,” said a PSNI spokesman.

A death notice on Funeral Times says ‘Joyce Alicia CROOKS (née Hamilton)’ from Cookstown, is the ‘dearly loved wife of Harry, cherished mum of Vikki, Ronette, Darryl and Amanda, mother-in-law of Adrian, Norman and Alan, loving nanny of Courtney, Matthew, Alicia, Jack, Luke, Jayden and Rylan’.

Her funeral will be held in ‘Antrim and Newtownabbey Crematorium (date and time to be confirmed)’.