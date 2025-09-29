Funeral for tragic Caoimhin Teggart hears 'while the rest of us get on with our lives and may grow old, Caoimhin will always be young'

The funeral for tragic father-of one Caoimhin Teggart this morning heard that he had ‘a heart of gold’.

Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Colman's Church Massforth (Kilkeel) heard Parish Priest Father Sean Dillon tell mourners that ‘life at times is hard, very hard’ and we say prayers for Caoimhin ‘as as he makes his way into the presence of God’.

Caoimhin had been travelling in a car with his friend Ryan Cunningham, 21, who also died from his injuries after a two vehicle collision in Downpatrick.

But while Ryan died at the scene, Caoimhin Teggart died in hospital on Monday night, 22nd September, from his injuries.

He was 28-years-old and from the Kilkeel area.

Father Dillon also told a packed chapel that ‘life at times is hard, very hard’ and we say prayers for Caoimhin as ‘he makes his way into presence of God’.

Addressing friends and relations of Caoimhin, Father Dillon prayed they ‘would be granted the strength to live with your great loss’.

Adding that Caoimhin was turning 29 next month, Father Dillon said he had studied to be a mechanic before ‘going on to run a car wash in Kilkeel’.

‘He had a great love of cars and took great pride in his work,’ added the cleric.

‘Caoimhin met Jade when he was 17/18 and had a great circle of friends and they shared great times together,” the funeral heard.

‘Everyone said that he had a heart of golf, a good man and a generous man who will be greatly missed by many and never forgotten by many,’ said Father Dillon.

‘And while the rest of us get on with our lives and may grow old, Caoimhin will always be young’.

A post on Funeral Times describes Mr Teggart as ‘partner of Jade, and loving father of Alara’.

There was burial after the service in the adjoining cemetery.

The post adds: ‘Deeply regretted by his partner Jade, daughter Alara, friends and entire family circle’.

Tributes to Caoimhin have littered social media since his death.

They include: ‘Rest In Peace Caoimhin My heart breaks for your family and friends- you were a great young man. It was an honour to have known you’, ‘So sad . Sleep peacefully Michael. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who loved you’, ‘So sad fly high Michael thinking of jade and his little princess at this sad time’ and ‘R.I.P. Michael/Caoimhin you will always be remembered so fondly x’.

And earlier a friend has posted on social media: ‘Rest easy miagi mate from the days round Annalong harbour you never failed to entertain us to valeting the cars in the evenings before going out for the night.